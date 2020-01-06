Three arrested following discovery of man's body at a flat in Carrickfergus

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested following the discovery of a man’s body at a house in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim on Saturday.

Detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a man’s body at a flat in Ashleigh Park in Carrickfergus on Saturday.

Three people, who were earlier arrested in connection with the man’s death, have been rearrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and grievous bodily harm with intent, a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, and a 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Forensic examinations and further investigations are currently ongoing.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “I am aware that speculation is circulating that this death is in some way related to the activities of South East Antrim UDA.”

“The investigation remains at a very early stage and it is not yet possible to be definitive about the motivation for this man’s murder but the potential for it to be linked to those associated with paramilitary organisations will form part of our investigation.

“Rumour and speculation within the community is likely to be unhelpful as we seek to establish the circumstances surrounding this man’s death and I would appeal to the community to contact us on 101 or via the Crimestoppers charity with any information they may have about the murder or anyone who may have been involved in it.

“In the coming days we will be working closely with local Neighbourhood officers to provide reassurance to the local community and to enable those who wish to speak to police to do so,” he added.