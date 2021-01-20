#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 20 January 2021
Three arrested after stolen vehicles discovered at Meath scrapyard

The men are due to appear before Trim District Court this morning.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 20 Jan 2021, 10:59 AM
58 minutes ago 8,887 Views 2 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested following the discovery of two stolen vehicles at a scrapyard in Co Meath yesterday.

Gardaí from Navan and Kells carried out the search of the Crossakiel scrapyard under warrant, identifying two vehicles which had been reported stolen previously.

The stolen motor vehicle investigation unit and Meath’s scenes of crime unit both attended, carrying out an examination of the scene and motor vehicle parts present at the site.

The three men have been charged and are scheduled to appear before Trim District Court later this morning.

A garda spokesperson added that the investigation is ongoing.

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

