Three arrested after stolen vehicles discovered at Meath scrapyard

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested following the discovery of two stolen vehicles at a scrapyard in Co Meath yesterday.

Gardaí from Navan and Kells carried out the search of the Crossakiel scrapyard under warrant, identifying two vehicles which had been reported stolen previously.

The stolen motor vehicle investigation unit and Meath’s scenes of crime unit both attended, carrying out an examination of the scene and motor vehicle parts present at the site.

The three men have been charged and are scheduled to appear before Trim District Court later this morning.

A garda spokesperson added that the investigation is ongoing.