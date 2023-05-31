Three people arrested after car fails to stop for gardaí and later collides with Garda vehicle

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after a car failed to stop for gardaí in south Dublin and later collided with a Garda vehicle this afternoon.

Shortly after 1pm, a car failed to stop for gardaí when directed to do so and a “managed containment operation” was put in place.

The car was involved in a road traffic collision with a motorcycle in the Rathfarnham area. The motorcyclist was taken to Tallaght Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The car failed to remain at the scene.

The car later came to a stop at a location in the Tallaght area. It was involved in a collision with an official Garda vehicle at this location.

The occupants of the vehicle, two men, aged in their 20s and late teens, and a male juvenile were arrested.

A woman was also arrested at the scene for public order offences.

The three arrested males are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at garda stations in south Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Rathfarnham and Tallaght areas between 1pm and 2pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.