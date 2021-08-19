Two men killed in three-car collision in Co Meath

TWO MEN HAVE died following a collision involving three vehicles in Meath this morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the crash that took place on the R152 at Keenogue, Duleek at around 6.40am.

The driver of a van, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 30s, who was the driver and only occupant of a car involved in the crash, was taken to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed and garda forensic investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene. A Garda spokesperson said that local diversions are in place.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who were travelling on the R152 between Kilmoon Cross and Duleek between 6.20am and 6.50am this morning to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including images taken from a dash-cam, are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.