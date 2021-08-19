#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Thursday 19 August 2021
Advertisement

Two men killed in three-car collision in Co Meath

The crash occurred at around 6.40am this morning.

By Jane Moore Thursday 19 Aug 2021, 2:47 PM
48 minutes ago 5,022 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5526701
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

TWO MEN HAVE died following a collision involving three vehicles in Meath this morning. 

Gardaí were called to the scene of the crash that took place on the R152 at Keenogue, Duleek at around 6.40am. 

The driver of a van, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A man in his 30s, who was the driver and only occupant of a car involved in the crash, was taken to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. 

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed and garda forensic investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene. A Garda spokesperson said that local diversions are in place.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who were travelling on the R152 between Kilmoon Cross and Duleek between 6.20am and 6.50am this morning to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including images taken from a dash-cam, are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie