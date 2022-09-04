Three sisters die after 'violent incident' at house in Tallaght

THREE SISTERS HAVE died in a serious incident in Tallaght in Dublin 24.

At approximately 12.30am today, gardaí were informed of a violent incident occurring at a domestic residence in the Rossfield Estate.

A man in his early 20s has been arrested.

Gardaí remain at the scene which has been sealed off for an investigation.

Three female siblings – two children and an older teenager – were removed from the scene by ambulance to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, where all three were later pronounced deceased.

A male teenager was removed from the scene to Tallaght University Hospital with serious but what are believed, at this time, to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an intervention by Garda Armed Support Unit members, involving the discharge of less than-lethal devices, a man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene.

This man is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Advertisement

A female, the mother of the children, who was not injured at the scene, was also removed to CHI Crumlin and is currently receiving medical treatment.

All people involved in this incident are believed to be known to each other. Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident, at this time.

Incident room

Gardaí in Tallaght have established an incident room and all the circumstances of this incident are being investigated under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

The scene in Rossfield Estate remains sealed off and a forensic examination will commence later today by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Coroner’s Office and the Office of the State Pathologist have been informed. Post-mortems will be arranged.

“An Garda Síochána has appointed a family liaison officer and An Garda Síochána will continue to support the family involved in conjunction with other state agencies.

“This violent, challenging and traumatic incident was responded to by uniform unarmed garda first responders from the Tallaght District, supported by uniform members and armed detectives from the wider DMR South Division and Specialist Armed Support Unit members.

“An Garda Síochána has put in place welfare supports for, and will continue to support, all members who attended this incident,” a spokesperson said.

Comments are closed for legal reasons