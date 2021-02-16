#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 16 February 2021
Advertisement

Three people dead after heaviest snow in a decade hits Greece

The ‘Medea’ cold front brought gale force winds, resulting in power outages and a delay to Athens’ vaccine rollout.

By AFP Tuesday 16 Feb 2021, 5:58 PM
38 minutes ago 4,976 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5356447

greece-weather Snow covers the ancient Acropolis hill in Athens. Source: AP/PA Images

THREE PEOPLE DIED in Greece today after heavy snowfall not seen in more than a decade fell and gale-force winds hit, disrupting road and sea transport as well as halting Covid vaccinations in Athens.

Snow blanketed ancient monuments like the Acropolis and the cold front – dubbed ‘Medea’ after the mythical Greek sorceress of the Argonauts – sent temperatures plunging, with a maximum low of minus 19 degrees Celsius in the northwestern city of Florina.

“The last time we saw so much snow in the centre of Athens was in February 2008,” meteorologist Costas Lagouvardos told AFP.

On the island of Evia near Athens, two elderly men suffering from respiratory problems died after their breathing apparatus failed during a power outage, state TV ERT reported.

On Crete, a livestock farmer in his 60s was found dead in the snow outside his granary at the village of Kaminaki in the east of the island, TV ERT added.

The rare phenomenon prompted authorities to cancel all coronavirus vaccinations planned in the capital for the day.

greece-athens-cold-front A member of the Presidential Guard helps a soldier to dress up in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Evia, Greece’s second largest island, has been without power for two days, and scores of falling trees caused local outages in some parts of the greater Athens area.

Over a dozen municipalities in the capital have been affected, officials said.

‘Truly exceptional problem’

“Our big concern is the electricity grid,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after an emergency cabinet meeting. “We need patience to resolve this problem which is truly exceptional.”

The weather conditions also sparked concern about conditions for thousands living in migrant camps around the country.

winter-weather-athens Municipal workers clean Syntagma Square. Source: DPA/PA Images

Over the past few days the United Nations’ refugee agency UNHCR has sent radiators to the camps around the country where tens of thousands of asylum seekers have been struggling with the cold and hail.

Additional sleeping bags and blankets have also been handed out, a migration ministry source told AFP.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In the camp of Elaionas near Athens, some 200 refugees had to be temporarily rehoused in containers and an indoor gym after their tents were damaged by snow, according to a migrant support group.

winter-weather-athens Kalimarmaro Stadium covered in snow. Source: DPA/PA Images

“Nobody in Elaionas will stay in a tent tonight,” the migration ministry source said.

Authorities shut down the main motorway between Athens and Greece’s second city Thessaloniki late Monday to prevent traffic backups, while winds of up to 100 kilometres an hour halted shipping between the Greek mainland and the Aegean islands.

The snow that fell through most of the day Monday snarled traffic in the city centre today as well as in the northern suburbs.

The snow also turned the sandy beaches of the Athens seafront white.

The weather was forecast to improve from tomorrow.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie