Three people shot dead in suspected murder-suicide at Co Kerry house

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide incident at a house in north County Kerry.

Sources have said that the discovery was made at 9pm this evening by a neighbour at a house in the Ballyreehan area of Lixnaw – located some 13km from Listowel.

A garda spokesperson said investigators are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

The spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Listowel are currently at scene of an incident at a domestic residence in North County Kerry, this evening.

“Gardaí attended a scene and located the body of a female (60s) and a male (20s) inside the dwelling. The body of a male (60s) was discovered outside at the rear of the dwelling.

“All three bodies have gunshot wounds. A firearm has been recovered at the scene.

“The State pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been contacted. The scene is currently preserved and investigations are ongoing.

“An Garda Síochána are not looking for any other person in relation to this incident, at this time.”