#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 20 April 2022
Advertisement

Three dead, eight missing in Polish coal mine accident

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is to travel to the area.

By AFP Wednesday 20 Apr 2022, 9:57 AM
1 hour ago 1,545 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5742701
Shafts are seen at JSW's Pniowek coal mine in Pawlowice, Poland.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Shafts are seen at JSW's Pniowek coal mine in Pawlowice, Poland.
Shafts are seen at JSW's Pniowek coal mine in Pawlowice, Poland.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been killed and eight more are missing following two suspected gas explosions in a coal mine in southern Poland, the company in charge of the mine said.

“The terrible toll… in the Pniowek mine in Pawlowice is now three dead,” the company, JSW, said in a statement.

Company chief Tomasz Cudny earlier told PAP news agency that 21 people had been injured.

“We have no contact with eight people who were working there,” he said.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expressed his condolences and will travel to the area.

The company said that a first blast occurred shortly after midnight at a depth of 1,000 metres.

There were 42 miners in the area where the explosion happened and many of them suffered burns.

A second explosion occurred while rescue workers were assisting the victims of the first blast.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In a statement at 8.30am Irish times, the company also said that the search for the missing had been suspended because of the difficult conditions underground.

© AFP 2022  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie