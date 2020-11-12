#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 12 November 2020
Advertisement

Residents flee as typhoon leaves three dead in north-eastern Philippines

Typhoon Vamco passed north of Manila between Bulacan and Pampanga provinces.

By Press Association Thursday 12 Nov 2020, 10:58 AM
1 hour ago 3,158 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5264040
Residents ride a boat as they evacuate from their flooded homes in Marikina, Philippines
Image: Aaron Favila
Residents ride a boat as they evacuate from their flooded homes in Marikina, Philippines
Residents ride a boat as they evacuate from their flooded homes in Marikina, Philippines
Image: Aaron Favila

A TYPHOON HAS swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered north-eastern Philippines, where rescuers are helping people flee the rising water.

Rescue officials said at least three people had been killed — two in Camarines Norte province and another in the town of Tanay in Rizal province.

Typhoon Vamco passed north of Manila between Bulacan and Pampanga provinces, toppling trees and knocking out power. Officials said earlier that nearly 200,000 people had been evacuated, some forcibly, from vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas.

Officials said about 1.9 million households were without power in the Manila region and nearby provinces. Many electricity poles were toppled, power lines were knocked down and transformers were damaged.

President Rodrigo Duterte took a break from an online summit of south-east Asian leaders to fly by helicopter over the affected areas.

“As president I guarantee you that your government will do its best to provide assistance in the form of shelters, relief goods, financial aid and post-disaster counselling. Rest assured, the government will not leave anybody behind. We will get through this crisis,” he said in a televised address.

Rescue teams were deployed to flooded areas in Rizal province, coastguard chief Admiral George Ursabia told DZBB radio.

Marikina city mayor Marcie Teodoro said fierce winds knocked down power lines overnight, leaving many areas without power and internet service.

Heavy rain also flooded many areas and the Marikina River was swollen. Many people in Marikina city were waiting to be rescued from roofs.

“There are many areas that historically don’t get flooded but now they are swamped, like city hall,” he told DZBB radio.

embedded256588255 Rizal province Source: Basilio Sepe via PA Images

Mark Timbal, spokesman for the government’s disaster response agency, said 363 rescue teams had been deployed consisting of 1,000 rescuers with at least 40 rubber boats.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The typhoon had maximum sustained winds of 80mph with stronger gusts this morning, and was heading for the South China Sea.

The government’s main disaster response agency asked the media to relay typhoon alerts in north-eastern areas devastated by an earlier typhoon, Goni, saying the agency’s messages could not be sent by mobile phones due to damaged telecommunications systems.

Goni, one of the strongest typhoons in the world this year, left more than 30 people dead or missing and damaged or destroyed more than 270,000 houses, many in coastal villages. Tens of thousands of people remain displaced.

The Philippines is hit by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year. It is on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie