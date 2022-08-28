Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 28 August 2022
Three Dutch soldiers shot outside hotel in Indianapolis, say police

At least one soldier was in critical condition following the incident.

By Press Association Sunday 28 Aug 2022, 9:31 AM
1 hour ago 12,857 Views 2 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

THREE DUTCH SOLDIERS have been shot and wounded in central Indianapolis after what police believe was a disturbance outside their hotel.

The shooting occurred about 3.30am (8.30am Irish time) on Saturday in Indianapolis’ entertainment district.

Indianapolis police said officers found three men with gunshot wounds and they were taken to local hospitals.

The Dutch defence ministry said one soldier was in critical condition and the two others were conscious, while Indianapolis police said two of the soldiers were in critical condition and the third was stable.

 

The ministry said the three soldiers were from the Commando Corps and were in Indiana for training when the shooting occurred during their free time in front of the hotel where they were staying.

Indianapolis police said they believe some sort of altercation between the three victims and another person or people led to the shooting.

The ministry said that the shooting victims’ families have been informed while Indianapolis police continue investigating the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The Indiana National Guard said the soldiers had been training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Centre about 40 miles (64 kilometres) south-east of Indianapolis. The Guard said in a statement that the centre is used for training by the Department of Defence “as well as other allies”.

“The Dutch soldiers visited Indianapolis at the end of their duty day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the soldiers and families during this difficult time,” the Guard said, WXIN-TV reported.

