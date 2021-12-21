#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 21 December 2021
Advertisement

Three elective hospitals to be developed in Cork, Galway and Dublin to help tackle waiting lists

It is estimated that they will cater for up to 940,000 planned procedures and operations every year.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 21 Dec 2021, 7:39 PM
50 minutes ago 6,320 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5638078
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THREE NEW ELECTIVE hospitals are to be developed as part of a new Sláintecare strategy to address outpatient procedures and surgical waiting lists.

The hospitals, which will be located in Cork, Galway and Dublin, will be built as part of the National Elective Ambulatory Care Strategy, which was approved by Cabinet today.

It is estimated that they will provide coverage for 60-70% of the overall population, catering for up to 940,000 planned procedures and operations every year. 

This includes around 215,000 day case surgery and minor operation procedures, around 115,000 endoscopy procedures, over 400,000 outpatient diagnostics and treatments, and almost 200,000 outpatient consultations.

Day procedures offered in the first phase will include gastrointestinal, gynaecology, opthalmology, and orthopaedics.

The Department of Health said the elective hospitals will provide additional capacity and help address waiting lists, while being as flexible and adaptable as possible to facilitate a future phase, which would include some elective in-patient treatment.

In a statement, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: “The development of these three elective hospitals will provide a sustainable and strategic response to cater for the evolving healthcare needs, treatments, and practice for care of patients – delivering the right care, in the right place at the right time.”

The department said the development of the hospitals, as referenced in National Development Plan 2021 – 2030, will require “significant infrastructural investment”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

It said the Elective Hospitals Oversight Group, under the joint governance of the department, the HSE and Sláintecare, would guide the development of the hospital proposals.

“The Oversight Group is following the process outlined in the updated Public Spending Code, setting out the value for money requirements for the evaluation, planning, and management of large public investment projects,” it said.

“Preliminary Business Cases for each Elective hospitals are at an advanced stage of development and are expected to be submitted to the Department of Health in early 2022.”

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie