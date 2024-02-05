Three fishermen rescued after boat gets into difficulties off Co Cork coast in early hours

THREE FISHERMEN HAVE been rescued after their boat got into difficulty off the coast of Co Cork in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The 12-metre boat was disabled 23 miles south east of Ballycotton lighthouse.

The Valentia Coast Guard requested the assistance of Ballycotton RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat, the Austin Lidbury, at 6.55am.

The lifeboat made its way southeast towards the stricken vessel and arrived to the scene at 8.08am. The RNLI said visibility was poor.

Once all crew on board were confirmed safe, a secure tow line was established.

Advertisement

Ballycotton RNLI and the fishing boat arrived to Ballycotton at around 12.28pm.

Once the fishing boat was safely secured, Ballycotton lifeboat was washed down, refuelled and ready again for service, the RNLI said.

The RNLI boat returned to dock following the rescue RNLI RNLI

‘Thankfully all three fishermen were wearing lifejackets and had called for help as soon as they encountered difficulties,” Ballycotton RNLI Coxswain Eolan Walsh said.

“We would advise people to take the correct water safety advice for the activity they are taking part in and to always make sure they have a means of raising the alarm if things go wrong,” Walsh said.

The lifeboat crew were made up of Coxswain Eolan Walsh, deputy mechanic Mike Kenneally, Síle Scanlon as navigator, along with Claire McCarthy, Cíaran Walsh, Ronan Lynch and Eolan Breathnach.