Fully vaccinated people allowed meet indoors with one unvaccinated household from 10 May

PEOPLE WHO ARE fully vaccinated will be allowed meet indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household from 10 May under plans announced by government today.

The easing of a number of restrictions throughout May and into June was announced today by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and includes a provision that no more than three fully vaccinated households can also meet indoors without masks or social distancing from that date.

People who are fully vaccinated will be allowed meet indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household provided they are not at risk of a severe illness, the Taoiseach said.

The rules come with a number of caveats depending on which vaccine a person has received:

The ‘vaccine bonus’ from 10 May applies to:

people who have received AstraZeneca – 4 weeks after dose 1

people who have received Johnson & Johnson – 2 weeks after dose 1 (only dose)

people who have received Pfizer – 1 week after dose 2

people who have received Moderna – 2 weeks after dose 2

people who have had a confirmed Covid-19 infection in the previous 6 months

The headline measures in the government’s new plan have been well-flagged, with significant easing of lockdown measures to begin next month.

Martin said the government was in a position to ease restrictions now because of the public’s adherence to the restrictions over the past few months.

“Because of your hard work and sacrifices, we are in a better place,” he said.

The first key date will be 10 May, when inter-county travel will be permitted again.

On the same date, hairdressers, barbers and salons will be permitted to re-open again by appointment.

Click and collect shopping may also resume from 10 May, as can house viewings in person and driving tests. Three households will also be able to meet outside from the same date.

Up to 50 people will be permitted to attend religious services, which include weddings and funerals as well as masses from 10 May, also. Indoor wedding parties, however, will be capped at six guests and 15 guests for outdoor parties. Galleries and museums can re-open, as can libraries.

The next big re-opening date will be 17 May, when non-essential retail stores will be permitted to re-open again.

From 2 June, hotels and B&Bs will be permitted to open again.

Pubs and restaurants will be permitted to re-open for outdoor dining and drinking on 7 June. The re-opening of indoor hospitality venues is not expected until July at the earliest. The re-opening of gyms and swimming pools is also expected from 7 June.

The Taoiseach said these measures would see thousands return to work in the coming months.

A total of 1,417, 942 doses had been administered in Ireland as of Monday, according to the most recent HSE figures.

Some 25.9% of people over the age of 16 have had a first dose with 10.3% of adults fully vaccinated.

Over 180,000 doses were administered in Ireland last week – an increase of 25% on the previous week’s total.