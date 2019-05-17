All three gardaí arrested following corruption probe have been released without charge

ALL THREE MEMBERS of An Garda Siochana who were being questioned under suspicion of being involved in the commission of criminal activity have been released.

Gardaí confirmed that a superintendent and another member of garda rank were released in the early hours of this morning.

An inspector who was also brought in for questioning following raids on a number of premises was released yesterday.

The three were suspended from duty immediately following their release and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution, a statement said.

The arrests were made following an operation led by the Assistant Commissioner, with the Special Crime Operations, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, yesterday morning.

The superintendent was arrested on suspicion of breaching legislation which relates to passing on information obtained in the course of garda duties.

The inspector was being questioned over suspected breaches of the Misuse of Drugs Act, while the ranking garda was arrested under suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

TheJournal.ie understands the operation was connected to a wider investigation of the Munster-based crime gang and its connections with serving members of An Garda Síochána.

While unable to comment on individual cases, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he expected a “thorough and timely investigation” while Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described the news of the arrests as a “serious development”.