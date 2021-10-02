#Open journalism No news is bad news

Three hospitalised after car hits tree in Longford

The road is closed for a technical examination.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 2 Oct 2021, 4:03 PM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A MAN AND two teenagers sustained serious injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in hit a tree in Co Longford last night.

The single car collision took place in the Kilmore area of Toome, close to Granard, shortly before midnight.

Emergency services attended the scene of the crash and the three people were taken to Cavan General Hospital and Tullamore General Hospital. Their injuries are described as “serious”.

A garda spokesperson said the man is in his 30s and the two male teenagers involved in the incident are under the age of 18. 

The road is closed for a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place and investigations into the crash are ongoing.

Céimin Burke
