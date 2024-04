A MAN IS said to be in a serious condition in hospital after he was attacked in a retail premises in Co Clare at lunchtime on Sunday.

The man, aged in his 20s, sustained what Gardaí have described as “serious injuries” after he was allegedly assaulted by two other men in Clarecastle.

A second male, aged in his late teens, was also assaulted and sustained less serious injuries while a woman, understood to have been a customer in the shop, was also hurt. It’s understood that she was knocked over during the melee.

It’s believed that two males had entered the shop and were followed soon afterwards by two men. An adult male and teenage boy were injured before the two alleged attackers fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.

The alarm was raised and Gardaí responded to the scene along with National Ambulance Service paramedics. Three people were later transported to hospital.

The scene was promptly sealed off and members of the Divisional Crime Scene Investigation unit were requested to attend. As a result, the shop was closed to customers pending completion of a technical examination of the scene.

Later, staff who had been working in the store could be seen leaving while Gardaí pulled a vehicle across the front of the shop. The staff members were said to have been left shaken by the incident.

A garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí in Ennis are investigating a number of incidents that occurred in Clarecastle in County Clare on Sunday afternoon.

“Shortly before 1.00pm, it was reported that two men entered a retail premises and assaulted two males before fleeing the scene in a car.

“One of the injured males, aged in his 20s, is currently being treated for serious injuries in hospital. The other injured male, a youth in his late teens, received treatment in hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

“A female in her 50s was also injured during the course of this incident and is receiving hospital treatment for non-life threatening injuries. The scene is preserved and a technical examination is being conducted.”

The spokesperson confirmed that an incident room has been established at Ennis garda station and that the investigation is continuing. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Clarecastle area between 12.45pm and 1.15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Any persons who were in Clarecastle at these times and observed any activity which drew their attention are also asked to come forward. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”