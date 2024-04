THREE CHILDREN HAVE been injured after a shooter opened fire at a school in Finland this morning.

The incident happened at a school in Vantaa, about 21km north of the capital Helsinki.

Finnish police have said three children, all aged 12, were injured in the shooting.

A suspect, also aged 12, has been arrested, police have said. The suspected was in possession of a firearm.

Locals are being asked to remain indoors and stay away from the area.

This story will be updated.