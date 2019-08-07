Three promises to refund customers after credit is taken from accounts

File photo Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A NUMBER OF Three Ireland customers were left unable to make calls or texts or access the internet after credit was incorrectly taken from their accounts.

The issue impacted prepay customers but it is unclear how many people overall have been affected.

A spokesperson for Three Ireland told TheJournal.ie the issue was due to “a system upgrade error”.

“A number of customers may have experienced issues with credit consumption, roaming charges and intermittent access to data earlier today.

“All service has now been fully restored and where required, all impacted customers will be refunded accordingly.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience and we apologise for inconvenience caused,” the spokesperson said.

Some customers earlier received an SMS advising them that they had zero credit and/or had reached their roaming limit.

A number of people said they were told via Three’s web chat facility that refunds could take up to three days.

Three Ireland had not responded to queries about how many people were affected by the issue, or how long it will take to process refunds, at the time of publication.