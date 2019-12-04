Mobile provider Three Ireland to end its sponsorship of the FAI

MOBILE PROVIDER THREE Ireland has announced that it will not renew its sponsorship of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) from next year.

Three said in a statement this afternoon that it has “been a supporter of Irish football for 10 years” and invested €30 million in the FAI but will not renew its sponsorship when its current contract with the FAI ends in July next year.

“Having recently reviewed our full sponsorship portfolio, we have decided to consolidate our sponsorship investment in the area of music,” Three’s chief commercial officer said in the statement.

At Three, we are entirely focussed on supporting the Irish Men’s team through what we hope will be an exciting and successful qualification for the UEFA European Football Championship and the Irish Women’s team in their qualification journey for the UEFA Women’s European Championship. We also wish the Irish teams at every level the very best in the future.

Three’s sponsorship of the FAI has included the company’s logo on replica jerseys sold to the public and also seen its branding on display during Irish football matches.

Last week, Minister for Sport Shane Ross said the an independent report into the FAI has been referred to An Garda Síochána.

The report was commissioned by Sport Ireland in May of this year and sought to assess the FAI’s expenditure of all Sport Ireland funding and its fitness to handle public funds.

Yesterday it was announced that chartered accountant and the FAI’s vice president Paul Cooke is to take up a temporary role as Executive Lead of the Association.

Cooke will now take the lead for the next couple of weeks, until the four independent directors – one of whom will act as Chair – are appointed to the FAI board.

Cooke and President Noel Conway will host a press conference tomorrow, following the long-delayed publishing of the FAI’s accounts for 2018.

Cooke has warned that the figures will cause shock.

- With reporting by The42.ie’s Gavin Cooney