#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Monday 4 April 2022
Advertisement

Three Ireland customers report issues with broadband and mobile internet

Three Ireland has said that the issues have been resolved but that full service is not yet restored.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 4 Apr 2022, 2:51 PM
1 hour ago 6,479 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5729443
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THREE IRELAND CUSTOMERS are reporting being unable to make or receive calls this afternoon as well as issues accessing broadband and mobile internet.

Earlier today, Three confirmed that there were issues with “data services” as some customers were unable to use either mobile internet or broadband services.

According to service monitoring website Down Detector, issues have been reported in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and multiple towns across the country.

However, the company has said that this issue has since been resolved.

In a pop-up at the top of the Three website, the company says that they are working to restore their full service “as soon as possible”.

Despite this, customers contacting the @ThreeCare account on Twitter are continuing to report issues with a lack of phone signal and internet coverage.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In a statement to The Journal, Three Ireland said:

“We can confirm that the intermittent issue with data services which affected customers today has now been resolved. We are working to restore full service as soon as possible.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie