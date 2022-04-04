Three Ireland customers report issues with broadband and mobile internet

THREE IRELAND CUSTOMERS are reporting being unable to make or receive calls this afternoon as well as issues accessing broadband and mobile internet.

Earlier today, Three confirmed that there were issues with “data services” as some customers were unable to use either mobile internet or broadband services.

Advertisement

According to service monitoring website Down Detector, issues have been reported in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and multiple towns across the country.

However, the company has said that this issue has since been resolved.

In a pop-up at the top of the Three website, the company says that they are working to restore their full service “as soon as possible”.

Despite this, customers contacting the @ThreeCare account on Twitter are continuing to report issues with a lack of phone signal and internet coverage.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

In a statement to The Journal, Three Ireland said:

“We can confirm that the intermittent issue with data services which affected customers today has now been resolved. We are working to restore full service as soon as possible.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”