Three Irish-resident families evacuated from Afghanistan

12 IRISH RESIDENTS have been evacuated from Afghanistan on a “specially arranged flight”, the Department of Foreign Affairs has said.

Another 16 Irish citizens and dependents were evacuated from Afghanistan last Thursday. Earlier this month, 15 citizens and 10 dependents travelled from Kabul to Doha on a specially organised flight with the support of Qatar.

The 12 residents evacuated today, consisting of three family groups of four adults and eight children, travelled from Kabul to Doha last night.

They have been met in Doha by an official from the Department of Foreign Affairs for an assessment of their needs before they travel on to Ireland.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said:

“The successful evacuation of this group of residents from Afghanistan is very welcome. I am pleased that they will now be able to safely return to their homes here in Ireland.

“We have managed to evacuate 106 Irish citizens and a number of residents, including those now being assisted, since the start of the current crisis in Afghanistan. I would like to thank the Government of Qatar for their continued assistance in securing flights to Doha.

We are in contact with the limited number of Irish citizens and residents who remain in Afghanistan and who wish to leave. We will continue to work with our key partners to secure their safe passage out of Afghanistan.

Last month, the Government announced that up to 500 Afghan nationals are to be allowed live in Ireland with their family members under a new admission scheme.

The Afghan Admission Programme will see family members of the estimated 1,200 Afghan nationals already living in Ireland granted temporary residency rights in the State.

More than 670 Afghan nationals have already been granted permissions to reside in the State so far this year.