#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 27 October 2021
Advertisement

Three Irish-resident families evacuated from Afghanistan

A total of 106 Irish citizens and a number of residents have been evacuated from Afghanistan.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 27 Oct 2021, 8:23 PM
7 minutes ago 231 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5585599
Image: Ahmad Halabisaz/PA Images
Image: Ahmad Halabisaz/PA Images
12 IRISH RESIDENTS have been evacuated from Afghanistan on a “specially arranged flight”, the Department of Foreign Affairs has said.
Another 16 Irish citizens and dependents were evacuated from Afghanistan last Thursday. Earlier this month, 15 citizens and 10 dependents travelled from Kabul to Doha on a specially organised flight with the support of Qatar.

The 12 residents evacuated today, consisting of three family groups of four adults and eight children, travelled from Kabul to Doha last night.

They have been met in Doha by an official from the Department of Foreign Affairs for an assessment of their needs before they travel on to Ireland.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said:

“The successful evacuation of this group of residents from Afghanistan is very welcome. I am pleased that they will now be able to safely return to their homes here in Ireland.

“We have managed to evacuate 106 Irish citizens and a number of residents, including those now being assisted, since the start of the current crisis in Afghanistan. I would like to thank the Government of Qatar for their continued assistance in securing flights to Doha.

We are in contact with the limited number of Irish citizens and residents who remain in Afghanistan and who wish to leave. We will continue to work with our key partners to secure their safe passage out of Afghanistan.

Last month, the Government announced that up to 500 Afghan nationals are to be allowed live in Ireland with their family members under a new admission scheme. 

The Afghan Admission Programme will see family members of the estimated 1,200 Afghan nationals already living in Ireland granted temporary residency rights in the State.

More than 670 Afghan nationals have already been granted permissions to reside in the State so far this year. 

Related Read

25.09.21 Ireland has now offered humanitarian access visas to 400 Afghans

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie