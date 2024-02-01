Advertisement
'A terrible loss': Three young people killed in Co Carlow road crash

Another passenger in the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
THREE YOUNG PEOPLE have died in a road traffic collision in Co Carlow.

The crash occurred at around 11:30pm last night, Wednesday, on the N80 at Leagh on the Wexford Road.

Three occupants of the car, the driver and two passengers, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger in the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

The N80 at Leagh is currently closed and will remain closed for a number of hours as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

‘A terrible loss’

Father Tom Little, a priest in the area, went to the scene late last night.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that he gave a blessing to the people who lost their lives.

Emergency services were in attendance at this point.

“We stood around and prayed together for them and their families,” he said.

“It’s a terrible loss.”

He said there is a bend on the road N80 at Leagh.

“There seems to be a point that is quite cute … it certainly has claimed the lives of a good few people who’ve had accidents [in the past].”

Reacting to the news, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said his thoughts are with the families affected.

“I don’t know the details yet, but obviously there’ll be an investigation,” he said.

He added that he hopes the injured person will make a “speedy recovery”.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N80 at Leagh between 11:15pm and midnight are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

