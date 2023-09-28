Three men arrested after assault and false imprisonment of pensioner in Monkstown

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after a man in his 70s was assaulted during a burglary in Monkstown.

The pensioner was falsely imprisoned at his home in the south Dublin suburb.

Following the incident, a number of searches were conducted by detectives and gardaí, with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit.

Three men aged in their 20s and 40s were arrested this morning and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Garda stations in South Dublin.

Gardaí have arrested three men in relation to the investigation into an aggravated burglary and false imprisonment that occurred at a residence in Monkstown, Co. Dublin on Monday, 21st August 2023.

Investigations are ongoing.