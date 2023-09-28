Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 28 September 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Crime
Three men arrested after assault and false imprisonment of pensioner in Monkstown
Investigations into the burglary are ongoing.
4.8k
0
49 minutes ago

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after a man in his 70s was assaulted during a burglary in Monkstown.

The pensioner was falsely imprisoned at his home in the south Dublin suburb.

Following the incident, a number of searches were conducted by detectives and gardaí, with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit.

Three men aged in their 20s and 40s were arrested this morning and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Garda stations in South Dublin.

Gardaí have arrested three men in relation to the investigation into an aggravated burglary and false imprisonment that occurred at a residence in Monkstown, Co. Dublin on Monday, 21st August 2023.

Investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags