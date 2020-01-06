This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 6 January, 2020
Three men arrested after gardaí foil cash-in-transit robbery in Co Meath

The incident happened at around 3pm.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 6 Jan 2020, 9:05 PM
File Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
File Photo
File Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested and are being questioned after Gardaí intercepted a cash-in-transit robbery in Co Meath today. 

Two vehicles were stopped on the N3 at Clonee shortly after the cash van was robbed at a supermarket on Main Street, Clonee this afternoon. 

A cash box containing around €30,000 was stolen. An imitation firearm and electronic signal blocker were also recovered.

The incident happened at around 3pm. 

All three men were arrested for organised crime offences and are currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Finglas and Ashbourne Garda Stations.

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice.
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences.

