Three men arrested after gardaí foil cash-in-transit robbery in Co Meath

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested and are being questioned after Gardaí intercepted a cash-in-transit robbery in Co Meath today.

Two vehicles were stopped on the N3 at Clonee shortly after the cash van was robbed at a supermarket on Main Street, Clonee this afternoon.

A cash box containing around €30,000 was stolen. An imitation firearm and electronic signal blocker were also recovered.

The incident happened at around 3pm.

All three men were arrested for organised crime offences and are currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Finglas and Ashbourne Garda Stations.