Three men arrested after €100,000 cannabis seizure in Co Offaly

GARDAÍ IN OFFALY have arrested three men following the seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of €100,000.

Gardaí from Laois-Offaly Divisional Drugs Unit and Portlaoise-Tullamore Detective Units carried out a search at a house in Birr, Co Offaly today, where the seizure was made.

Three men – aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s – were arrested under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977-94 and are currently detained at Birr and Tullamore Garda Stations.

Investigations are ongoing.