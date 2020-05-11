This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 11 May, 2020
Three men arrested after €100,000 cannabis seizure in Co Offaly

Gardaí carried out a search at a house in Birr, Co Offaly today, where the seizure was made.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 11 May 2020, 7:46 PM
1 hour ago 6,113 Views No Comments
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN OFFALY have arrested three men following the seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of €100,000. 

Gardaí from Laois-Offaly Divisional Drugs Unit and Portlaoise-Tullamore Detective Units carried out a search at a house in Birr, Co Offaly today, where the seizure was made. 

Three men – aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s – were arrested under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977-94 and are currently detained at Birr and Tullamore Garda Stations.

Investigations are ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

