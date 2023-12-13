Three men arrested over arson attack on house where body of Ger Curtain previously found outside

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three men in connection with an arson attack on a house where the body of convicted criminal and father of two Ger Curtin was found outside of a week prior to the blaze.

The house, at Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick, was extensively damaged in the fire attack, which occurred shortly before 5pm on 12 November.

An adjoining property was gutted in a second arson attack a week later, on 18 November.

Both properties were unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

The body of Ger Curtin, 42, from Railway House, Spit Land, Old Cork Road, Limerick, was found outside the houses, at around 5am, on 4 November last.

Curtin had convictions for criminal offences including for burglary and theft.

A man in his 40s is before the courts charged with Curtin’s murder.

Tonight, a Garda source confirmed gardaí had arrested three men in connection with the 12 November arson.

A statement released by the Garda Press Office read: “Gardaí have arrested three men as part of an investigation into a criminal damage incident which occurred at a property in Garryowen, Co Limerick on Sunday 12 November 2023.”

“The men, all aged in their 30s, were arrested earlier today. All three are currently detained at garda stations in the south west of the country under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

“Investigations are ongoing at this time.”