Dublin: 14°C Friday 11 November 2022
Advertisement

Three men arrested as part of probe into reports of bogus tradesmen in Mullingar area

The men were detained at Mullingar Garda Station.

1 hour ago 4,006 Views 0 Comments
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested and charged as part of an investigation into reports of bogus tradesmen operating in the Mullingar area of Co Westmeath.

On Thursday, 3 November, three men called to the residence of an elderly men in the Mullingar area.

They identified themselves as builders and stated the man’s roof was in need of repair. 

In the days following this encounter, a large sum of cash was provided to the three men and no work was conducted on the property. 

Gardaí became aware of the matter and yesterday, they arrested three men on the injured party’s property. 

The men, two of whom are aged in their 40s and one in his 30s, were detained at Mullingar Garda Station. 

They have since been charged and were due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning. 

Comments are closed as people have been charged. 

