Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 23 February 2021
Three arrests after €200,000 worth of cannabis seized in Dublin and Meath

One of the arrested men is 58 years old, the two others are aged 45.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 23 Feb 2021, 2:53 PM
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after an estimated €200,000 worth of cannabis was seized yesterday.

After searches were carried out by Gardaí at locations in Dublin and Meath, cannabis herb was seized and three men were arrested.

One of the arrested men is 58 years old, while the two others are aged 45.

They are currently being detained at Coolock, Raheny and Ballymun Garda Stations, pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

All three men have had their periods of detention extended and remain in Garda custody.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Special Crime Task Force were assisted by the Dublin Metropolitan Region in the “intelligence-led” operation.

