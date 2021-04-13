#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 13 April 2021
Three men arrested after car set alight in driveway of house in south Dublin

A second car parked in the driveway was also damaged in the fire.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 3:02 PM
File photo - Orby Park, Leopardstown, south Dublin
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after a car was set alight outside a house in south Dublin last night. 

Shortly before 10pm, fire services and gardaí were alerted when the car was set alight in the driveway of a house at Orby Park, Leopardstown. 

A second car parked in the driveway was also damaged in the fire. 

None of the occupants of the house were injured. 

The fire was brought under control by fire services personnel and the scene was preserved for forensic examination. 

In a follow up operation, gardaí on a proactive patrol intercepted a car on the M50 at Knocklyon a short time later. 

The occupants of the car, two men aged in their 30s and one man aged in his 20s, were arrested in connection with the incident. 

All three men are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Dundrum Garda Station. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to anyone with camera footage from the Orby Park area at the time of the incident to make it available to them. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Hayley Halpin
