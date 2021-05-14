#Open journalism No news is bad news

Three men arrested in Limerick over attempted theft of catalytic converter

The three men are aged in their late teens and early 20s, and a fourth man is being sought.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 14 May 2021, 11:36 AM
41 minutes ago 3,498 Views 6 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Ulianenko Dmitrii
Image: Shutterstock/Ulianenko Dmitrii

THREE MEN, AGED in their late teens and early 20s, have been arrested in relation to the attempted theft of a catalytic converter.

Shortly before 12.30am this morning, Gardaí received a report of a number of men attempting to take the catalytic converter from a car in Murroe, Co Limerick.

The men were disturbed, smashed the windscreen of the car, and left the scene in a red Volkswagen car.

A description of the car was circulated to all Limerick gardaí, and a similar car was spotted in Castletroy a short time later.

Gardaí witnessed four men get out of the car and get into another that was parked in Brookfield Hall housing estate.

As gardaí approached, the men fled the scene. Following a short foot chase, three men were arrested.

They were brought to Henry Street Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. A search of the area was carried out in an attempt to arrest the fourth man but he was not located.

Following a search of the two cars, Gardaí seized equipment suspected for use of the theft of catalytic converters.

Gardaí also discovered that the red Volkswagen had false licence plates. Both cars have been seized and sent for technical examination.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

