Three men arrested after €24k worth of suspected cannabis seized in north Dublin

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after €24,000 worth of suspected cannabis was seized in Drumcondra, Dublin.

The arrests were made during a joint intelligence led operation carried out by gardaí and Revenue earlier today.

This operation was part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups operating in the Drumcondra area, which resulted in the search of a house in the vicinity.

During the course of this search, approximately 1.2kg of suspected cannabis with an estimated value of €24,000 (subject to analysis) was seized by customs officers.

Three men (one aged 24 and two aged 19) were arrested by gardaí at the scene.

The three men are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Ballymun Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.