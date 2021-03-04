Three men arrested following number of Garda raids in Co Laois

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested following a number of searches carried out by gardaí in Co Laois.

The searches were carried out in the Portarlington area yesterday as part of an investigation into organised crime, drugs and firearms trafficking across the Midlands area.

The operation was led by the Laois Detective Unit and Laois Drugs Unit, supported by the Armed Support Unit, Air Support Unit, Garda Dog Unit, uniformed members from the Laois/Offaly Divisions, Customs and Revenue and the Laois Dog Warden.

Following the searches, three men were arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

They are being detained at Portlaoise, Tullamore and Birr Garda Stations.

Investigations are ongoing.