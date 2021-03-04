#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 4 March 2021
Advertisement

Three men arrested following number of Garda raids in Co Laois

The searches were carried out as part of an investigation into organised crime, drugs and firearms trafficking.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 4 Mar 2021, 7:42 AM
51 minutes ago 5,060 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5371560
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested following a number of searches carried out by gardaí in Co Laois. 

The searches were carried out in the Portarlington area yesterday as part of an investigation into organised crime, drugs and firearms trafficking across the Midlands area.

The operation was led by the Laois Detective Unit and Laois Drugs Unit, supported by the Armed Support Unit, Air Support Unit, Garda Dog Unit, uniformed members from the Laois/Offaly Divisions, Customs and Revenue and the Laois Dog Warden. 

Following the searches, three men were arrested under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act. 

They are being detained at Portlaoise, Tullamore and Birr Garda Stations. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie