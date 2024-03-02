Three men arrested as part of Garda investigation into human trafficking and labour exploitation

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested as part of an investigation into human trafficking and labour exploitation.

Gardaí are investigating the activities of an organised crime group (OCG) based in Ireland, with Eastern European connection, involved in the alleged trafficking of people into Ireland for the purpose of labour exploitation.

The investigation is being supported by International colleagues from Europol.

Investigating gardaí this morning searched five locations in Co Cork and two locations in Co Roscommon.

Items of evidential value were seized during the courses of the searches.

Advertisement

Three men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested. They are currently detained in Garda Stations in Cork under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Over 100 gardaí were involved in operations this morning led by detectives from the Divisional Protective Service Unit, Cork County.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may be the victim of human trafficking or labour exploitation to speak to a member of An Garda Síochána, either at their local garda station or by calling the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

An Garda Síochána said it “understands that victims of these crimes may not always be in a position to report themselves” and that maybe there is opportunity to speak to a Garda who they might meet at any location.

“Importantly, An Garda Síochána appeals to any person with any information on these heinous crimes or suspects that any person is the victim of human trafficking to speak up – talk to a member of An Garda Síochána,” gardaí said.

Again, people can contact their local garda station, the Garda Confidential Line or to any members of An Garda Síochána.