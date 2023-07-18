Three men arrested in Dublin over numerous burglaries and car thefts

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested in Dublin following a series of burglaries and car thefts across the country.

The men, two in their 30s and one in his late teens, were arrested following a search by gardaí this morning.

They are suspected of being members of an organised crime group responsible for a number of burglaries and unauthorised takings of vehicles across Dublin City, the east and the north west of the country in recent weeks.

Gardaí seized a vehicle, which will be subject to forensic examination.

The men are currently detained at a Garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

The arrests are a result of an ongoing intelligence led operation, led by the Garda Eastern region.

Investigations are ongoing.