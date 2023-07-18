Three men arrested in Dublin over numerous burglaries and car thefts

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THREE MEN HAVE been arrested in Dublin following a series of burglaries and car thefts across the country.
The men, two in their 30s and one in his late teens, were arrested following a search by gardaí this morning.
They are suspected of being members of an organised crime group responsible for a number of burglaries and unauthorised takings of vehicles across Dublin City, the east and the north west of the country in recent weeks.
Gardaí seized a vehicle, which will be subject to forensic examination.
The men are currently detained at a Garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.
The arrests are a result of an ongoing intelligence led operation, led by the Garda Eastern region.
Investigations are ongoing.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site