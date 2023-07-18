Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 18 July 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Crime
Three men arrested in Dublin over numerous burglaries and car thefts
They are suspected of being members of an organised crime group.
6.2k
6
1 hour ago

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested in Dublin following a series of burglaries and car thefts across the country.

The men, two in their 30s and one in his late teens, were arrested following a search by gardaí this morning.

They are suspected of being members of an organised crime group responsible for a number of burglaries and unauthorised takings of vehicles across Dublin City, the east and the north west of the country in recent weeks. 

Gardaí seized a vehicle, which will be subject to forensic examination.

The men are currently detained at a Garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

The arrests are a result of an ongoing intelligence led operation, led by the Garda Eastern region.

Investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
6
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     