Dublin: 12°C Friday 30 September 2022
Three men arrested as gardaí recover suspected stolen property including chain saw and quad

Gardaí recovered the goods after a van was stopped and searched in Portlaoise yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 30 Sep 2022, 8:37 AM
34 minutes ago
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after suspected stolen property, including a chain saw, quad and a trailer, were recovered in Co Laois. 

As part of the ongoing Operation Thor, a van was observed on the M7 at Ballydavis in Portlaoise and signalled to stop by gardaí in the early hours of yesterday morning. 

The vehicle stopped and was subsequently searched. 

A large quantity of suspected stolen property was discovered by gardaí. These included a chain saw, a quad, a strimmer and a trailer containing a power washer. The property was recovered by gardaí. 

Three men were arrested at the scene and later taken to Portlaoise and Kildare Garda Stations. They remain detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

Operation Thor, launched in November 2015, is designed to trackle the anticipated increase in the number of burglaries and associated criminal activity that usually occurs in the winter months by undertaking targeted enforcement and preventative activity. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

