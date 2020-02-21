This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three men due in court over shooting and stabbing incidents in Co Galway last month

The three men were arrested in Co Longford this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 21 Feb 2020, 11:36 AM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5016404
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested following a number of stabbing and shooting incidents in Co Galway last month. 

On 13 January, a man in his 30s was shot in the leg outside the Holy Family Church in Mervue. He was later treated at University Hospital Galway. 

A second man in his late teens was stabbed in the back and was taken to hospital for treatment. 

A third man received minor injuries in an assault on Walter Macken Road and was taken to hospital for treatment. 

At 3.30pm that day, a teenage boy was arrested on Walter Macken Road for possession of an offensive weapon. He has since been released and cautioned under the Juvenile Diversion Programme. 

This morning, as part of Operation Order, gardaí made three arrests in Co Longford in relation to the incidents outside Holy Family Church. 

Three men – two aged in their early 40s and one in his late 30s – are due to appear before Longford District Court this morning. 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

