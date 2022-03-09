Three men arrested in connection with aggravated burglary on Tom Niland in Sligo

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with the aggravated burglary at the home of Tom Niland in Skreen in January.

The 73-year-old received serious head and upper body injuries when three masked men forced their way into his home on the N59 in Skreen on Tuesday 18 January. He remains in a critical condition and on life support.

At around 7pm, Tom answered a knock to his front door and gardaí said he was “immediately and viciously” assaulted. A small sum of money was also stolen.

Tom managed to crawl from his home to alert passing motorists and gardaí were alerted to the scene by his neighbours.

“Gardaí investigating an aggravated burglary in Skreen, Co. Sligo on Tuesday 18th January 2022, have arrested three men in the North West Region, on suspicion of burglary,” a garda spokesperson said this afternoon.

“The men, one aged in their 50s, one in their 30s and one in their 20s are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at separate Garda stations in the Sligo and Leitrim Division.”