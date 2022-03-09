#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 9 March 2022
Advertisement

Three men arrested in connection with aggravated burglary on Tom Niland in Sligo

The 73-year-old was “viciously” assaulted when three masked men forced themselves into his home on Tuesday 18 January.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 9 Mar 2022, 3:05 PM
21 minutes ago 1,506 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5705787
Image: Shutterstock/KarlM Photography
Image: Shutterstock/KarlM Photography

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with the aggravated burglary at the home of Tom Niland in Skreen in January.

The 73-year-old received serious head and upper body injuries when three masked men forced their way into his home on the N59 in Skreen on Tuesday 18 January. He remains in a critical condition and on life support.

At around 7pm, Tom answered a knock to his front door and gardaí said he was “immediately and viciously” assaulted. A small sum of money was also stolen.

Tom managed to crawl from his home to alert passing motorists and gardaí were alerted to the scene by his neighbours.

“Gardaí investigating an aggravated burglary in Skreen, Co. Sligo on Tuesday 18th January 2022, have arrested three men in the North West Region, on suspicion of burglary,” a garda spokesperson said this afternoon. 

“The men, one aged in their 50s, one in their 30s and one in their 20s are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at separate Garda stations in the Sligo and Leitrim Division.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie