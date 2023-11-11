Three men charged over Bachelors Walk attack stopped by 'human shield'

THREE MEN HAVE been charged after a violent row spilt onto a busy road in central Dublin where a man was beaten, held down and repeatedly kicked in the head “in the middle of traffic”.

Dublin District Court heard they were charged with causing harm to a named male who suffered, “a broken eye-socket, extensive bruising and a gash to his head.” The incident ended when a woman lay across the victim as “a human shield”.

The trio were arrested on Thursday night in connection with the incident at Bachelors Walk, Dublin 1, and appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth today.

Amin Bouchemoukha, 37, residing at Citywest Hotel, Saggart, Dublin, and Irish-Algerian warehouse worker Abdullah Kouadria, 21, who claimed to be co-renting a home on Richmond Road, Dublin 3, and his brother Abdul Kouadria, 21, with no fixed address but using a hostel, are also accused of violent disorder.

Garda Donal Cafferky objected to Abdul Kouadria’s bail due to the seriousness of the case and flight risk fears. He played CCTV of the incident and alleged the incident happened at 9.30 pm on Thursday when the accused had a verbal altercation with the complainant, a friend.

It was claimed the man was subjected to blows and punches to the head, and the accused “stood over him and kicked him eight times to the head while on the ground. The injured party was allegedly held down by others while the accused kicked him in the head”.

He said the incident happened “in the middle of traffic” and was broken up when the complainant’s female companion lay across him to act as a “human shield” and members of the public intervened.

Garda Cafferky said the accused tried to flee but was “caught red-handed” and had blood on his hands and clothes.

Cross-examined by defence solicitor Tracy Horan, he agreed the footage showed the end of the incident but not the beginning.

He accepted her point that the video evidence was “missing context” and that her client also had facial injuries and that the injured party also managed to “land punches”.

Horan pleaded for bail, saying her client had ties to the area through his mother and long-term girlfriend. The court heard that he was born in Ireland but left at the age of 11. He lived around Europe, including the UK, but returned two years ago.

Judge Smyth set his bond at €500, which must be lodged, and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday.

On taking up bail, he must stay out of Dublin 1, have no contact with the alleged victim, surrender his passport, provide a contact phone number, sign on daily at a garda station, and confirm his address.

The same bail order was made for brother Abdullah Kouadria, who had also been born in Ireland but left when he was seven, and he came back in the summer.

His barrister, Kevin McCrave, said he would abide by the same terms and had the presumption of innocence.

The three, who have yet to indicate a plea, had the assistance of an Arabic interpreter at the proceedings when necessary.

Amin Bouchemoukha “made no reply to charge”, and gardaí consented to his bail set at €200 with similar conditions. He will appear again in December.

Gardaí are to seek directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. The court granted them legal aid.