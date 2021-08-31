Three men due in court over incidents of burglary in Co Cork

THREE MEN HAVE been charged over incidents of burglary in Co Cork last week.

Two burglaries, which are believed to be related, of houses in Castletownroche and Annakisha took place on the afternoon of Friday, 27 August.

A number of items were taken and both houses were ransacked.

No one was present at the premises during the incidents and no injuries were reported.

Gardaí have now arrested and charged three men, aged in their 20s and 30s, in relation to the incidents.

The three men were arrested on Sunday and were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 in Fermoy and Mallow Garda Stations.

They have since been charged and are due to appear before Mallow District Court tomorrow at 10.30am.

