Three men charged with attacking QIH director Kevin Lunney denied bail in High Court

THREE men charged with false imprisonment and attacking Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney have been denied bail in the High Court.

Darren Redmond (25) of Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin; scrapyard owner Luke O’Reilly (66) of Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, and father-of-three Alan O’Brien (38) of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, Dublin, were charged with assault causing harm and false imprisonment.

It is alleged to have happened after the Co Fermanagh businessman (50) was making his way home from work on the evening of 17 September last.

The three men had been refused bail at Virginia District Court earlier this month but sought to have that decision overturned by bringing an application to the High Court in Cloverhill, in Dublin today.

Justice Robert Eagar ordered that none of the evidence of the renewed bail application could be reported, but the media could publish the outcome.

Gardaí objected to bail during the lengthy hearing which was attended by O’Reilly’s wife and other close relatives of that accused, who were offering to stand bail in the sum of €10,000.

The three men have been held on remand at Castlerea Prison since 26 November when they first faced district court appearances.

Emmet Nolan BL, for O’Brien and Redmond, urged the court to grant bail to those two men.

He said O’Brien’s s family was offering €5,000 and Redmond’s father, who was in court, was gainfully employed and would to offer a €10,000 surety.

Redmond’s father had his son’s passport and had no difficulty in handing it over to gardaí, counsel said. He was willing to put that up and stand by his son, the barrister added.

Nolan said they would abide by conditions and given the geographical area in which the offence was allegedly committed they would agree to stay a minimum of 50 miles from Co Cavan.

Nicola Cox BL, for O’Reilly asked the judge to take into account her client was a businessman and a married father-of-five with a respectful family who have not come to Garda attention.

She also told the bail hearing that O’Reilly had health problems.

The barristers for the three men also pointed out that they could spend lengthy periods in custody on remand awaiting trial.

Aoife O’Leary BL, for the State submitted that the objection to bail was based on seriousness of the case and the false imprisonment charge can carry a life sentence.

None of the three men gave evidence in the hearing during which they sat beside each other behind a glass barrier.

Justice Eagar refused to grant bail.

Redmond and O’Brien will face their next hearing tomorrow at Harristown District Court. O’Reilly is to appear at that court on 10 January next.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecution need to be obtained.

A fourth man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged but was not party to the bail application in the High Court today.

