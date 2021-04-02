Three men charged over breaches of Covid-19 public health regulations during Cork protest

THREE MEN HAVE been charged in relation to breaches of Covid-19 public health regulations during a protest in Cork yesterday.

At approximately 4pm, gardaí engaged with a small group protesting against the current public health restrictions on St Patrick’s Bridge.

Gardaí utilised the 4 Es approach of engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

Three people in the group failed to comply with gardaí and were arrested for suspected breaches of the Health Act 1947.

The three men were taken to Bridewell Garda Station where they were later charged.

All three men are due to appear before Cork City District Court on 14 April at 10.30am.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments are closed as persons have been charged.