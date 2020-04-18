Three men charged and weapons seized after public order incident in Dundalk

THREE MEN HAVE been charged and weapons have been seized following a public order incident in Dundalk, Co Louth yesterday.

At around 4.35pm, gardaí responded to reports of an altercation between a number of individuals at Woodland Park.

Upon arrival at the scene, a number of weapons, including a knife, were seized by gardaí.

Three men, all aged in their 20s, were detained at Dundalk Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.