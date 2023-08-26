Three men charged in connection with serious assaults on two men in Belfast

THREE MEN HAVE been charged with a number of offences, including grievous bodily harm with intent, after a serious assault on two men took place in Belfast on Thursday morning.

Shortly before 6.30am on Thursday, it was reported that two men were assaulted inside a property by a number of other men in the at the Bradbury Place area of Belfast, Co Antrim.

One of the men, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for serious head injuries after he was allegedly assaulted with a weapon, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said yesterday.

Another man, aged in his 40s, was also reportedly assaulted and received minor injuries.

Two men, aged 26 and 35, were arrested on Thursday and charged yesterday evening.

Both men are charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A third man, aged 19, was later arrested on Friday and was charged this morning with grievous bodily harm with intent, the PSNI confirmed this morning.

All three men are due before Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning.

All of the men’s charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.