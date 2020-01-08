This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
One person at large after Garda car rammed during attempted burglary in Leitrim

Three males have been arrested, one man in his 30s is in hospital, and another man is still missing after the incident this morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 2:13 PM
35 minutes ago 3,090 Views 5 Comments
Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station.
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in relation to an attempted burglary in Co Leitrim today during which a Garda car was rammed.

One person is still being sought by Gardaí, while a man aged in his 30s is in hospital.

The attempted burglary took place in Mohill at approximately 4.30am this morning.

Uniformed gardaí attached to Mohill Garda Station were on active patrol in Mohill when they came upon a number of vehicles at 4.32am.

While approaching the location their patrol car was rammed by one of the vehicles at the scene, believed to be a silver Land Rover jeep. The occupants of the jeep involved in the initial collision fled in a second car in the direction of Drumlish.

This car crashed a short distance away. Gardaí went to the scene of this collision and found one male in the vehicle with serious injuries.

Emergency services were alerted to tend to this man, who is in his 30s. He was moved to Sligo University Hospital where he is being treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Up to four suspects fled the scene of the collision on foot, and gardaí engaged the services of the Malin Coast Guard in the search for these suspects, as the Garda Air Support was engaged in a separate incident.

Three males were then stopped as part of a cordon and checkpoint operation, and subsequently arrested at Tamlaght Mór in Mohill at 9.25am. One is aged in his 30s, another in his 20s and one is a juvenile.

They are currently detained at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station (pictured above) under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Garda members were seen to by emergency services following the collision and are under medical review.

One person is still being sought in connection with this matter and Gardaí in Leitrim have issued an appeal for witnesses who may have information in relation to this person’s whereabouts.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was travelling along the Mohill to Drumlish Road around 1km from Mohill who may have seen individuals on that road to make contact with them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of this incident and who may have video footage or information regarding suspicious activity in the Mohill area is asked to contact Gardaí at Carrick-on-Shannon (071) 9650510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

