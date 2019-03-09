This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 9 March, 2019
Two men and woman arrested in Limerick after cannabis, loaded pistol and silencer seized

One of those arrested, a 29-year-old man, has appeared in court this evening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 5:33 PM
1 hour ago 3,637 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4532487
Henry Street Garda Station, Limerick.
Image: Google Maps
Henry Street Garda Station, Limerick.
Henry Street Garda Station, Limerick.
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ ARRESTED THREE people after searches where a growhouse, cannabis worth €10,000 and a loaded pistol with a silencer were discovered in Co Limerick.

The two men arrested were aged 61 and 29, and the woman was aged 32. The 61-year-old man and the woman have since been released without charge, while the 29-year-old has appeared in court this evening.

Gardaí were carrying out searches in Newcastlewest on Thursday when a quantity of cannabis with an estimated street value of €10,000, a loaded pistol with a silencer, and a grow-house with supporting paraphernalia, were seized.

The searches were aimed at targeting organised criminal activity in Limerick.

All three people were arrested at the scene and had been detained at Henry Street Garda Station.

Arrests

The 29-year-old man was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and the 61 year old man and 32 year old woman were detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

The 61 year old male and 32 year old woman have since been released from custody without charge, pending submission of a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The 29 year old male has been charged and has appeared before a special sitting of Limerick District Court at the Court Buildings, Mulgrave Street, Limerick, at 5pm today.

