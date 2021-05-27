Three people arrested after man injured during Longford burglary

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in relation to an aggravated burglary that occurred in Longford town yesterday.

At approximately 8.45pm yesterday evening, Gardaí received a report of a burglary at a business premises on Great Water Street in Longford.

Three people had entered the premises and assaulted a man aged in his 30s.

After taking a number of personal items from the man, the three people then fled the scene.

The man sustained injuries during the incident. Emergency services attended the scene and took the man to Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar for treatment.

Following further inquiries, Gardaí identified the vehicle which they believed the suspected offenders were travelling in. Gardaí intercepted the vehicle in Longford town shortly after 10pm yesterday evening.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, and one woman, aged in her 20s, were arrested and taken to Longford Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The stolen property was recovered from the vehicle.