#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 27 May 2021
Advertisement

Three people arrested after man injured during Longford burglary

Two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, and one woman, aged in her 20s, were arrested and taken to Longford Garda Station.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 27 May 2021, 12:09 PM
1 hour ago 5,022 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5449586
Longford Garda Station.
Image: Google Streetview
Longford Garda Station.
Longford Garda Station.
Image: Google Streetview

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in relation to an aggravated burglary that occurred in Longford town yesterday.

At approximately 8.45pm yesterday evening, Gardaí received a report of a burglary at a business premises on Great Water Street in Longford.

Three people had entered the premises and assaulted a man aged in his 30s.

After taking a number of personal items from the man, the three people then fled the scene.

The man sustained injuries during the incident. Emergency services attended the scene and took the man to Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar for treatment.

Following further inquiries, Gardaí identified the vehicle which they believed the suspected offenders were travelling in. Gardaí intercepted the vehicle in Longford town shortly after 10pm yesterday evening.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, and one woman, aged in her 20s, were arrested and taken to Longford Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The stolen property was recovered from the vehicle.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie