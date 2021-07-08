#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 8 July 2021
GSOC notified as three people die following collision on Dublin's N7

The driver of the truck has been taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 8 Jul 2021, 7:31 AM
THREE PEOPLE HAVE died following a collision on the N7 at Rathcoole in Dublin. 

The collision happened when a car travelling on the wrong side of the road collided with a truck at around 11.40pm yesterday. 

All three occupants of the car sustained fatal injuries. 

The driver of the truck has since been taken to Tallaght University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries. 

The scene remains closed this morning to allow for forensic collision investigators to conduct an examination. Diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

As of the car involved in this collision had come to the attention of gardaí prior to the incident, An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has been notified. 

