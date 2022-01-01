Three people die in two-vehicle collision in Co Meath

THREE PEOPLE HAVE died following a two-car collision in Co Meath.

The incident happened on the N52 slip road at Kells, Co Meath at around 4.45pm yesterday.

The driver and passenger – both in their 20s – in one of the cars and the woman driving the other vehicle were killed.

Three children were taken to hospital for treatment, including a 12-year-old girl who is understood to be in a serious condition.

Gardaí have completed a forensic examination of the scene.

They are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Investigations are ongoing.

With reporting by Press Association.