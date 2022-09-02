Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Friday 2 September 2022
Advertisement

Three people die of mystery pneumonia in Argentina, six others ill

The first six patients started exhibiting symptoms between 18 and 23 August.

By AFP Friday 2 Sep 2022, 11:41 AM
1 hour ago 5,614 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5856058
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A THIRD PERSON has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities have said.

Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at the private clinic, Tucuman health minister Luis Medina Ruiz told reporters.

Three people – two health personnel and now also a patient at the clinic – have died since Monday.

Authorities are conducting tests but Medina said they have already ruled out Covid-19, flu, influenza types A and B, the legionella bacterial disease and the hantavirus spread by rodents.

Samples have been sent to the Malbran Institute in Buenos Aires.

The latest victim was a 70-year-old woman who had been admitted to the clinic for surgery.

Medina said the woman could have been “patient zero, but that is being evaluated”.

The mystery disease claimed its first victim among health personnel at the clinic on Monday and a second two days later.

The first six patients started exhibiting symptoms between 18 and 23 August.

Medina said on Wednesday the patients were struck with “a severe respiratory condition with bilateral pneumonia … very similar to Covid”.

Symptoms included vomiting, a high fever, diarrhea and body aches.

Of the six people receiving treatment, four were in serious condition in hospital and two were in isolation at home.

All other staff at the clinic were being monitored.

Experts were analysing the water and air conditioners for possible contamination or poisoning.

The provincial health ministry said on Wednesday the outbreak could have come from an infectious agent, but investigators were not excluding “toxic or environmental causes”.

Infectious disease specialist Mario Raya said yesterday that “for the moment, we have no cases outside” the stricken clinic.

Added Hector Sale, president of the Tucuman provincial medical college: “we are not dealing with a disease that causes person-to-person transmission” as no cases have been identified among close contacts of any of the patients.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie