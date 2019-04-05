Three people injured in multi-car collision in Limerick this morning

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been taken to hospital following a three-car collision in Limerick this morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 8am on the Killarney Road in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick.

Three people have been injured in the collision but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The road remains closed while an examination is carried out at the scene.

AA Roadwatch advised motorists the road will remained closed until approximately 11.30am and local diversion are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastlewest Garda station on 06920650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.