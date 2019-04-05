This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 5 April, 2019
Three people injured in multi-car collision in Limerick this morning

The incident occurred at approximately 8am on the Killarney Road, Abbeyfeale.

By Conor McCrave Friday 5 Apr 2019, 11:05 AM
22 minutes ago 1,617 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4578146
File Photo
Image: RollingNews.ie
File Photo
File Photo
Image: RollingNews.ie

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been taken to hospital following a three-car collision in Limerick this morning. 

The incident occurred at approximately 8am on the Killarney Road in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick. 

Three people have been injured in the collision but the extent of their injuries is not yet known. 

The road remains closed while an examination is carried out at the scene. 

AA Roadwatch advised motorists the road will remained closed until approximately 11.30am and local diversion are in place. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastlewest Garda station on 06920650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

Conor McCrave
